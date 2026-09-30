Soccer-Real Madrid defender Asencio to undergo shin surgery

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 17:39 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid defender Asencio to undergo shin surgery

Real Madrid ​defender Raul Asencio ​will undergo surgery ‌on a ​stress fracture in his right shin, the Spanish club ‌said on Wednesday. The surgery will take place on Thursday. Spanish media reported that his recovery time ‌will be between two and four months ‌if the operation goes as planned.

Asencio, 23, has been battling injury since the start of the season, ⁠and ​was not ⁠included in Real's match-day squads for their first five ⁠games. He made 34 appearances for Real last season, ​but lost his starting place in the last ⁠three months of the campaign.

New signing Ibrahima Konate and ⁠Dean ​Huijsen have been coach Jose Mourinho's regular central defenders this season, and he can ⁠also call on German Antonio Rudiger. Eder Militao continues ⁠to ⁠recover from the hamstring surgery that has kept him sidelined since April.

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