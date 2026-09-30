India approves $19 billion for renewable energy programme
India's cabinet has approved a 1.86 trillion rupees ($19.42 billion) renewable energy programme to help improve existing grids and add storage, the country's information minister said on Wednesday.
A 1.36 trillion rupees scheme will strengthen the country's transmission system within states to enable evacuation of up to 135 Gigawatt (GW) of clean energy, the government said in a statement. The funding approval comes as India struggles to ramp up its transmission network in tandem with the clean energy capacity being added every month.
India also announced a 500 billion rupees incentive scheme for installation of 50 gigawatt-hours of battery energy storage systems as the country lacks adequate storage to save the clean energy generated during the day. The incentives come as India targets raising its non-fossil fuel based power capacity to 500 GW by 2030 from 304 GW at present.
($1 = 95.7800 Indian rupees)