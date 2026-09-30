Sweden contributes fighter jets to NATO mission in Poland again
Sweden will from October deploy Gripen fighter jets to Poland as part of a NATO airspace surveillance mission, the Nordic country's government said on Wednesday.
Sweden will from October deploy Gripen fighter jets to Poland as part of a NATO airspace surveillance mission, the Nordic country's government said on Wednesday.
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