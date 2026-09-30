Russian attacks halt Ukraine steel production, union says

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 20:00 IST
Russian attacks halt Ukraine steel production, union says

Ukraine, one of the world's 10 largest ​steel producers before Russia's full-scale invasion, ​has halted steel production after ‌Russian attacks ​shut its remaining operating plants, the country's steel producers' union said on Wednesday. "Steel is not currently being produced," the union ‌told Reuters.

Ukraine produced 7.4 million metric tons of steel in 2025, down from 21.4 million tons in 2021. In 2021, metal exports generated nearly $14 billion and accounted for about 20% of the country's ‌total exports. Before 2014, Ukraine operated five major steel plants. One was seized after Russia ‌occupied parts of the Donbas region in 2014, while two others were effectively destroyed during fighting for Mariupol in southern Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Until recently, steel production continued at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, the ⁠country's largest ​steelworks, at Metinvest-owned Zaporizhstal ⁠in the frontline city of Zaporizhzhia, and at several smaller plants. However, intensified Russian attacks in recent weeks ⁠have forced the plants to halt production.

ArcelorMittal said last week it had informed the Ukrainian government that "safe and ​sustainable" operations were no longer possible after four strikes in five weeks caused ⁠extensive damage and killed five workers at the southeastern plant. Metinvest on Tuesday quoted Oleksandr Vodoviz, head of the CEO's ⁠office ​at the group, as saying every steel plant in Ukraine had suffered damage.

"Some have been hit several times. Many people have been killed. At present, we are ⁠shut down," he said. Russian attacks on Ukrainian steel plants caused output to more than halve in ⁠August to 277,000 ⁠tons from 649,400 tons a year earlier.

Union data showed Ukraine's steel output in the first eight months of 2026 fell 12.5% year ‌on year, ‌to 4.3 million tons.

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