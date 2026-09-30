Russia summons Danish envoy, lodges protest over Baltic Sea helicopter incident
Russia summoned Denmark's ambassador on Wednesday and lodged a protest over what it described as the provocative actions of a Danish military helicopter towards a Russian Baltic Fleet corvette, Russian Foreign Ministry said. The protest related to an incident on September 14. Denmark's military said at the time that a Russian warship fired two flares towards a Danish military helicopter sent to photograph it in international waters off Denmark.
Moscow later confirmed the incident, saying the crew acted to prevent what it described as a "provocation" by the helicopter.