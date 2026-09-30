Russia summons Danish envoy, lodges protest over Baltic Sea helicopter incident

​Russia summoned ​Denmark's ambassador ‌on Wednesday and ​lodged a protest over ‌what it described as the provocative actions of a Danish military helicopter ‌towards a Russian Baltic ‌Fleet corvette, Russian Foreign Ministry said. The protest related to an incident ⁠on ​September ⁠14. Denmark's military said at the time ⁠that a Russian warship fired two ​flares towards a Danish military ⁠helicopter sent to photograph it in ⁠international ​waters off Denmark.

Moscow later confirmed the incident, ⁠saying the crew acted to prevent what ⁠it ⁠described as a "provocation" by the helicopter.