Cricket-Gill smashes fastest ODI double ton as India beat West Indies in run-fest

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 22:40 IST
Cricket-Gill smashes fastest ODI double ton as India beat West Indies in run-fest

Shubman Gill struck the fastest double ​century in one-day international ​history as India ‌completed the ​second-highest successful chase in an ODI with an eight-wicket victory over West Indies ‌in the second match of the three-game series in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Gill, the world's top-ranked ODI batter, remained unbeaten on 223 off ‌133 deliveries and brought up the quickest ODI century ‌of his career before converting it into the fastest ODI double hundred. The 27-year-old scored his first ODI double century against New Zealand in ⁠Hyderabad ​in 2023. Rohit Sharma ⁠had set the tone with a 72-ball ton, passing 12,000 runs in ⁠the format, during a blistering 255-run opening stand with Gill. After ​Rohit's departure, Gill ensured India's charge did not lose momentum ⁠as he anchored their pursuit of a massive 406.

West Indies had looked ⁠in ​complete control after posting their first 400-plus ODI total, with John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo scoring centuries. ⁠Only the sixth instance of three batters making hundreds in the ⁠same ODI ⁠innings helped the tourists amass 405-7, but India reached their target with 39 balls remaining.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Finance, Technology and Better Jobs: The Forces Reshaping Human Development in West Africa

The Tariff Trap: How Protectionism Could Cost the US While Reshaping World Trade

The Global Road Safety Gap Is Growing Even as Death Rates Fall

Resource-Rich, Ecologically Trapped? Digital Transformation May Be the Escape Route

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026