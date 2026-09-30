Soccer-Mofokeng double steers South Africa to 5-0 win over Eritrea 

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 23:41 IST
Soccer-Mofokeng double steers South Africa to 5-0 win over Eritrea 

Relebohile Mofokeng scored ​twice as South Africa ​eased to a ‌5-0 win ​over minnows Eritrea in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations ‌Group D qualifier in neutral Cairo on Wednesday. South Africa have a full haul of six points from ‌their first two qualifiers under new coach Pitso ‌Mosimane, while Kenya (one point) and Guinea (zero) meet in their second encounter in Conakry on Thursday. Eritrea have a single ⁠point from ​two games.

Mofokeng ⁠has made a fine start to the new season at ⁠Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and continued that form ​with two first-half goals, while he also struck ⁠the post. Sphephelo Sithole, Iqraam Rayners and Luther Singh added ⁠three ​more goals in the second period as South Africa easily won the first-ever meeting between ⁠the sides to stay on course for the June 19 ⁠to ⁠July 17 finals that will be staged in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania next ‌year.

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