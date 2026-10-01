​The two US senators backing a permanent legislative ​ban on Chinese vehicles in the US ‌will ​not seek approval until the Senate returns from recess in November, congressional aides said Wednesday. Republican Senator Bernie Moreno said on Tuesday that he planned to ‌seek fast-track approval for the stringent ban on Chinese vehicles this week before the Senate left ahead of the November congressional election. But supporters were unable to address the concerns of a holdout senator, Republican Rand Paul, who had ‌raised concerns it was unfairly targeting Mercedes-Benz.

The bill's other chief sponsor, Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, said last ‌week that all Democrats support moving ahead and she was hoping to get fast-track approval this week. Moreno said on Tuesday the final version of the bill would ensure that German automaker Mercedes-Benz is not banned from selling vehicles in the US.

The bill approved ⁠by ​the Senate Commerce Committee in ⁠July would ban companies with more than 15% ownership by Chinese entities from selling vehicles in the US. Mercedes-Benz has nearly 20% passive ⁠ownership from Chinese entities. The bill has significant momentum and a House version now tops 100 co-sponsors, while automakers and ​legislative aides hope to win full passage this year.

President Donald Trump told Fox News earlier this ⁠month that he would accept Chinese car companies building cars in the US, sparking alarm among automakers. Automakers, suppliers and dealers have urged Trump "to ⁠maintain ​policies that keep the door firmly shut to Chinese automakers seeking to sell, import or manufacture vehicles inside the US." A regulation imposed by the former Biden administration in early 2025 effectively banned all Chinese automakers ⁠from selling or building passenger vehicles in the US because they could send sensitive driver data to China. Washington ⁠also maintains more than ⁠100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

The Chinese foreign ministry has previously urged the United States "to respect the laws of the market economy and principles of fair competition," criticizing ‌previous proposals against ‌Chinese companies as "unreasonable suppression."