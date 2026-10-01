More than 270 priests in Massachusetts abused children over decades, state probe finds

More ‌than ​270 Catholic clerics sexually abused nearly 1,000 children across three Massachusetts dioceses over decades, according to an investigative report the state's attorney general released on Wednesday. The report provided what Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell called the first full ‌public accounting of the abuse and institutional failures that allowed it to proliferate for more than half a century at the Catholic dioceses of Fall River, Springfield and Worcester.

Most of the abuse detailed in the report occurred before 2002, the year the clergy sex abuse scandal burst onto the international stage due to a Pulitzer ‌Prize-winning report by the Boston Globe on how officials at the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston routinely covered up sex abuse by priests. The state attorney ‌general's investigation documented years of similar issues at the three dioceses in other parts of Massachusetts, which Campbell said knew children were being abused by priests.

"Too often they protected the reputation of the church rather than protecting children," Campbell said. "Behind every one of those numbers is a child whose safety was violated, a family that was changed forever, and a survivor who carried the trauma ⁠of that ​abuse for years and, in many cases, ⁠decades," Campbell told reporters.

The Diocese of Worcester, in a statement, said it would study the report "to identify any additional improvements that can be made to respond to victims of past abuse ⁠and to continue to strengthen efforts to keep children safe." Fall River Bishop Edgar da Cunha issued an apology to survivors of child sexual abuse, saying he was "filled with sorrow over ​the historical account of incidents and practices reflecting the tragic failings to protect our most vulnerable."

The 2002 reporting by the Boston Globe, which ⁠was later chronicled in a 2015 movie "Spotlight," set off a global wave of investigations that found similar patterns at dioceses worldwide and prompted Massachusetts' legislature to pass a series of reforms. In 2019, then-Attorney General ⁠Maura ​Healey, now Massachusetts' governor, launched a criminal probe into the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Fall River, Springfield and Worcester to determine if they or their leadership bore responsibility in connection to their supervision of clergy who abused children.

Campbell, who said she herself was a victim of child abuse at the hands of ⁠a relative, said her office made three referrals to local district attorneys during the probe, leading to charges in one case in Worcester. Her office did not ⁠pursue any prosecutions due to some conduct ⁠not being illegal at the time it occurred or because the statute of limitations had expired, she said.

Campbell said the report demonstrated the need for the dioceses to institute reforms and for new state laws supporting abuse survivors, including ‌eliminating the statute of limitations ‌for civil claims involving childhood sexual abuse.