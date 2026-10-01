Explosions heard overnight in Ethiopia's capital, diplomatic sources say
Explosions were heard overnight in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, two diplomatic sources told Reuters. A source linked to the opposition alliance that has been fighting federal forces in northern Ethiopia since last week said the alliance had carried out several drone strikes in Addis Ababa. This could not be immediately verified.
Spokespeople for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office, the federal government and the military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.