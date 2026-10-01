Explosions ​were ​heard overnight ‌in Ethiopia's capital ​Addis Ababa, two diplomatic ‌sources told Reuters. A source linked to the opposition alliance that ‌has been fighting federal forces ‌in northern Ethiopia since last week said the alliance ⁠had ​carried ⁠out several drone strikes in ⁠Addis Ababa. This could not be ​immediately verified.

Spokespeople for Prime ⁠Minister Abiy Ahmed's office, the federal ⁠government ​and the military did not immediately ⁠respond to requests for comment.