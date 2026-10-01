Explosions heard overnight in Ethiopia's capital, diplomatic sources say

​Explosions were heard overnight in Ethiopia's ​capital Addis Ababa, three ‌diplomatic ​sources told Reuters.

A source linked to the opposition alliance that has been fighting federal forces in northern ‌Ethiopia since last week said the alliance had carried out several drone strikes in Addis Ababa, including some targeting the military's headquarters there. Reuters could not independently ‌verify the claim.

If confirmed, the strikes would mark the first known ‌drone attack by anti-government forces on the Ethiopian capital. Spokespeople for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office, the federal government and the military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last ⁠week's ​clashes in northern ⁠Ethiopia were the biggest escalation of violence in Ethiopia since the end of a ⁠2020-2022 civil war. The national intelligence service announced on Wednesday that it was banning for ​an indefinite period all drone flights over Addis Ababa and its surroundings ⁠for security reasons.

Opposition alliance forces were not previously known to operate armed drones. However, ⁠there ​is growing evidence they may possess at least some drone capability. On Tuesday, a pro-government militia in the northern region of Tigray said ⁠it had captured drone frames and batteries from forces linked to the Tigray ⁠People's Liberation Front (TPLF), one ⁠of the alliance's main members.

Reuters could not independently verify that claim.