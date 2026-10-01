Indonesia president appoints new foreign minister

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 13:44 IST
Indonesia president appoints new foreign minister

Indonesia's President Prabowo ​Subianto replaced his foreign ‌minister with ​a career diplomat on Thursday, in his second change to a top post in his cabinet in ‌less than three weeks. Prabowo in a cabinet reshuffle named as foreign minister Arrmanatha Nasir, the ministry's former permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, ‌with the outgoing Sugiono appointed Human Development minister.

The appointment of Nasir, ‌who was Sugiono's deputy, is expected to mark a shake-up at the ministry. It comes after Prabowo sacked his finance minister, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, on September 14, replacing him with ⁠his deputy, Suahasil ​Nazara, which investors ⁠welcomed as a move that could help restore confidence in the $1.5 trillion G20 economy ⁠after months of uncertain policymaking.

Analysts have said Sugiono's foreign ministry had been sidelined as Prabowo ​played a more dominant role in foreign policy. Keeping a low profile and ⁠hardly appearing in media, Sugiono was not a diplomat and came from Prabowo's Gerindra ⁠party. ​State news agency Antara had described Sugiono as Prabowo's "ideological child" and one of his most trusted aides.

Sugiono oversaw some notable foreign policy ⁠initiatives, including Indonesia's entry into BRICS, the grouping of major emerging economies, and Jakarta's ⁠decision to join ⁠US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative for Gaza. Indonesia also pledged troops to a proposed international stabilisation force ‌for Gaza.

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