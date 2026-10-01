BT completes historic brand revival with launch of BT TV service

​Britain's BT ​launched a BT-branded ‌TV service ​on Thursday, completing the revival ‌of its historic brand after reversing a decision last year to focus ‌on its newer EE brand. Chief Executive ‌Allison Kirkby is pursuing a three-brand strategy, with EE targeting mainstream consumers, ⁠BT ​its ⁠loyal customers and Plusnet value-focused customers.

BT launched ⁠a BT-branded mobile service in May ​alongside a major marketing campaign highlighting ⁠the historic brand. BT TV will be ⁠available ​from October 15 as part of BT broadband packages, ⁠bringing live sport, live TV and ⁠streaming together ⁠in one place, the company said.