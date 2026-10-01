BT completes historic brand revival with launch of BT TV service
Britain's BT launched a BT-branded TV service on Thursday, completing the revival of its historic brand after reversing a decision last year to focus on its newer EE brand. Chief Executive Allison Kirkby is pursuing a three-brand strategy, with EE targeting mainstream consumers, BT its loyal customers and Plusnet value-focused customers.
BT launched a BT-branded mobile service in May alongside a major marketing campaign highlighting the historic brand. BT TV will be available from October 15 as part of BT broadband packages, bringing live sport, live TV and streaming together in one place, the company said.