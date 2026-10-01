Russia's nuclear warning to NATO meant to ensure Kaliningrad security, Kremlin says
Russia's recent letter to NATO outlining its readiness to resort to nuclear weapons if the Western alliance attempted to cut off Kaliningrad should not be viewed as confrontational, the Kremlin said on Thursday, adding that Moscow's objective was to ensure the security of the Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea.
In a document sent to NATO and seen by Reuters, Moscow accused the alliance of a "dangerous and reckless course" that entailed "high risks of the outbreak of a direct armed conflict".