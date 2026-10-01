Russia's nuclear warning to NATO meant to ensure Kaliningrad security, Kremlin says

​Russia's ​recent letter ‌to NATO outlining ​its readiness to resort to ‌nuclear weapons if the Western alliance attempted to cut off ‌Kaliningrad should not be viewed ‌as confrontational, the Kremlin said on Thursday, adding that Moscow's objective ⁠was ​to ⁠ensure the security of the Russian exclave ⁠on the Baltic Sea.

In ​a document sent to NATO ⁠and seen by Reuters, Moscow accused ⁠the ​alliance of a "dangerous and reckless course" that entailed "high ⁠risks of the outbreak of ⁠a ⁠direct armed conflict".