​Russia believes ​it ‌could already be ​working with the United States ‌on mutually beneficial economic projects, the Kremlin said on Thursday, calling ‌it unfortunate that Washington is ‌linking progress on such initiatives to a settlement of the conflict ⁠in ​Ukraine. Kremlin ⁠spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on ⁠recent talks in the United ​States by Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir ⁠Putin's envoy.

Peskov said Dmitriev had ⁠briefed ​Putin on the outcome of his contacts with US ⁠officials, adding that dialogue between ⁠Moscow and ⁠Washington was continuing.