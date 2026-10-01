Russia says it's unfortunate that US keeps linking economic deals to ending Ukraine war
Russia believes it could already be working with the United States on mutually beneficial economic projects, the Kremlin said on Thursday, calling it unfortunate that Washington is linking progress on such initiatives to a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on recent talks in the United States by Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin's envoy.
Peskov said Dmitriev had briefed Putin on the outcome of his contacts with US officials, adding that dialogue between Moscow and Washington was continuing.