Russia expels Hungarian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 15:13 IST
Russia expels Hungarian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

​Russia will ​expel ‌an unspecified number of ​Hungarian diplomats in a ‌retaliatory move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. In September Hungary ‌expelled 10 Russian diplomats, ‌saying they had acted in ways incompatible with their status - wording often ⁠used ​as ⁠a euphemism for spying.

"As a reciprocal ⁠measure, a group of staff ​members from the Hungarian Embassy in ⁠Moscow and the Hungarian Consulates ⁠General in ​St Petersburg and Kazan must leave the ⁠territory of the Russian Federation within two ⁠weeks," ⁠the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

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