Russia expels Hungarian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

​Russia will ​expel ‌an unspecified number of ​Hungarian diplomats in a ‌retaliatory move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. In September Hungary ‌expelled 10 Russian diplomats, ‌saying they had acted in ways incompatible with their status - wording often ⁠used ​as ⁠a euphemism for spying.

"As a reciprocal ⁠measure, a group of staff ​members from the Hungarian Embassy in ⁠Moscow and the Hungarian Consulates ⁠General in ​St Petersburg and Kazan must leave the ⁠territory of the Russian Federation within two ⁠weeks," ⁠the Russian Foreign Ministry said.