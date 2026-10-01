Russia expels Hungarian diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Russia will expel an unspecified number of Hungarian diplomats in a retaliatory move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. In September Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats, saying they had acted in ways incompatible with their status - wording often used as a euphemism for spying.
"As a reciprocal measure, a group of staff members from the Hungarian Embassy in Moscow and the Hungarian Consulates General in St Petersburg and Kazan must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within two weeks," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.