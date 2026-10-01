France's committment to being creditworthy is solid, finance minister says

France's ​2027 budget ​will return the ‌public finances ​to the path of budget consolidation and ‌its commitment to being creditworthy remains intact, Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on ‌Thursday as he presented the budget ‌bill. "Here and there, I hear the prophets of doom promising us worse times ⁠ahead. ​I ⁠would like to reiterate here that France’s signature ⁠is solid," Lescure told journalists.

He said ​that it was not too late - ⁠though it would be difficult - to reduce ⁠the ​budget deficit from a target of 5% of economic output ⁠next year to an EU limit of ⁠3% ⁠in 2029, though most economists say that has slipped ‌out ‌of reach.