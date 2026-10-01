France's committment to being creditworthy is solid, finance minister says
France's 2027 budget will return the public finances to the path of budget consolidation and its commitment to being creditworthy remains intact, Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Thursday as he presented the budget bill. "Here and there, I hear the prophets of doom promising us worse times ahead. I would like to reiterate here that France’s signature is solid," Lescure told journalists.
He said that it was not too late - though it would be difficult - to reduce the budget deficit from a target of 5% of economic output next year to an EU limit of 3% in 2029, though most economists say that has slipped out of reach.