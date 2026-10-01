Zimbabwean businessman Chivayo, close to ruling elite, killed in helicopter crash
Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife were among those killed on Wednesday in a helicopter crash, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.
Mnangagwa said in a statement on X that he was "in deep shock and grief". Chivayo cultivated close ties with Mnangagwa and other African leaders while flaunting luxury cars, designer clothing and lavish gifts on social media.
A government spokesperson said on Wednesday that a helicopter carrying six people had crashed in the Marondera rural area, killing everyone on board including a high-profile businessman. Police said earlier on Thursday that they were awaiting DNA tests before confirming the identities of the victims.