Zimbabwean businessman Chivayo, close to ruling elite, killed in helicopter crash

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife ‌were among those killed on Wednesday in a helicopter crash, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa ‌said in a statement on X ‌that he was "in deep shock and grief". Chivayo cultivated close ties with Mnangagwa and other African leaders ⁠while ​flaunting luxury ⁠cars, designer clothing and lavish gifts on social ⁠media.

A government spokesperson said on Wednesday that ​a helicopter carrying six people had crashed in ⁠the Marondera rural area, killing everyone on board ⁠including ​a high-profile businessman. Police said earlier on Thursday that they were awaiting ⁠DNA tests before confirming the identities of the victims.