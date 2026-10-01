Soccer-Ghana part ways with coach Queiroz after poor start to AFCON qualifiers

Ghana have parted ways with ​coach Carlos Queiroz by mutual ​consent after opening ‌their 2027 ​Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a pair of defeats, officials said on Thursday. • ‌Ghana lost their first two Cup of Nations qualifiers 2-0 away to Ivory Coast and 4-2 at home to Gambia.

• Queiroz, 73, took ‌over in April to lead the team at the World ‌Cup on a short-term contract. Ghana reached the last 32 where they lost to Colombia and he then stepped down before being re-appointed for an ⁠indeterminate period. • ​The Portuguese ⁠won one of his seven games in charge - Ghana's World Cup opening win ⁠over Panama. They drew with Wales in a World Cup warm-up and ​held England to a goalless draw in the group stage but ⁠suffered four defeats under Queiroz.

• “This was not an easy decision, but both parties ⁠agreed ​that, under the present circumstances, ending our professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action, with the interests ⁠of Ghana, the Black Stars and Ghanaian football above everything else,” Queiroz ⁠said in ⁠a statement. • Ghana will look for a new coach ahead of back-to-back Cup of Nations qualifiers against ‌Somalia ‌in November.