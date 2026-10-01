FACTBOX-What is in France's 2027 budget?

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's government ​delivered its 2027 budget on ​Thursday, including a package of ‌measures meant to ​get its deficit-reduction plans on track with targeted savings and tax increases. The following are the main new ‌measures in the bill that was sent to lawmakers, who will likely amend the legislation substantially in parliament in the coming weeks.

MAIN TAX MEASURES Employer payroll contributions: A reduction ‌in a tax break employers get on low and mid-level salaries if ‌their employees receive bonuses such as profit-sharing or incentive schemes. It would raise about €3.8 billion ($4.29 billion) in 2027.

A freeze on tax relief on low-wage payroll contributions, to raise €2.9 billion. Pensions: A €3,000 cap ⁠on a ​tax break for ⁠retirees' professional expenses, to raise €1.4 billion.

Motorway concessions: An increase in a tax on long-distance transport infrastructure, ⁠which could raise about €800 million more per year. Sugar tax: An extension on a levy ​on sweetened drinks to include ultra-processed foods high in sugar, to bring ⁠in €300 million.

SPENDING Pensions: Those over €1,260 a month will not be increased in line with inflation, saving €4.1 billion. A ⁠reduction ​in a tax break that retirees receive for professional expenses, to bring in another €1.4 billion.

Health spending: Measures, including cuts to medicine prices, to keep it ⁠in check and save about €4 billion. Sick pay: Reforms to allowances made to workers ⁠when they are ⁠on sick leave, aimed at saving €1 billion. A lowering in the ceiling on sick pay for work accidents, to generate €800 ‌million in savings.

($1 = ‌0.8854 euros)