Soccer-Second Hull player involved in car accident on same road 20 days later

Hull City's French ​midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath was ​involved in a ‌car ​accident on Thursday, The Telegraph reported, on the same road ‌as one involving teammate Sorba Thomas 20 days before. Both incidents took place on Millhouse Woods Lane, the ‌road that leads to Hull's training ground.

The road ‌has a speed limit of 30 mph (48 kph). Humberside Police said police and emergency services attended a traffic collision on ⁠Thursday ​involving a ⁠single vehicle at 8:30 a.m. and there were no injuries.

The ⁠23-year-old Gourna-Douath's car was on its side after the ​accident, The Telegraph said. Hull's Wales winger Thomas, 27, ⁠emerged "completely unscathed" after an accident on September 11, with ⁠images ​showing his car upside down on a small residential road.

Reuters has contacted Hull for comment. The ⁠promoted side have had an encouraging start to the ⁠season ⁠and stand in eighth place in the Premier League.

They next host Everton on ‌October ‌11.