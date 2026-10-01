US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stocks open higher as software strength offsets bond-market pressure
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by gains in software stocks, even as inflation and mounting government debt concerns pushed Treasury yields to more than two-decade highs.
At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.75 points, or 0.18%, to 50,997.80, the S&P 500 gained 19.39 points, or 0.25%, to 7,670.93, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 120.49 points, or 0.46%, to 26,984.50 at the opening bell.