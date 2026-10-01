​Wall Street's ​main ‌indexes opened higher ​on Thursday, buoyed by ‌gains in software stocks, even as inflation and mounting ‌government debt concerns pushed ‌Treasury yields to more than two-decade highs.

At 09:30 a.m. ⁠ET, ​the ⁠Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.75 ⁠points, or 0.18%, to ​50,997.80, the S&P 500 gained ⁠19.39 points, or 0.25%, ⁠to ​7,670.93, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 120.49 ⁠points, or 0.46%, to ⁠26,984.50 at ⁠the opening bell.