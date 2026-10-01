MSF staff member tests positive for Ebola in Congo, aid organisation says

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 19:42 IST
MSF staff member tests positive for Ebola in Congo, aid organisation says

A Médecins ​Sans Frontières staff member working on the ​Ebola response in the Democratic Republic ‌of ​Congo has contracted the Ebola Bundibugyo virus and is being evacuated to the Netherlands for treatment, the humanitarian organisation said on ‌Thursday.

"This person is being safely evacuated under a strict medical protocol in close coordination with the relevant health authorities in the DRC and the Netherlands, where the patient will be received by ‌a designated hospital," MSF said in a statement. The Dutch health ministry said the patient ‌was an MSF doctor deployed to Congo to help combat the outbreak and would be treated in a specialised isolation unit at the University Medical Center in Leiden, a city about 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Amsterdam.

"They ⁠will ​be placed in ⁠strict isolation", the ministry said in a letter to parliament. Due to privacy concerns, a spokesperson for the Dutch ⁠health ministry declined to give more details on the patient.

The case comes as Congo's Ebola outbreak, ​caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, has grown into the country's largest and ⁠deadliest on record. Government data released on Monday showed confirmed cases had surpassed 8,000 for the first time, reaching ⁠8,067, ​while deaths stood at 3,901.

The outbreak has overtaken Congo's 2018-2020 epidemic and is second only to the 2014-2016 West African outbreak, which infected more than 28,600 people and killed ⁠over 11,000 in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. MSF, which is supporting the response in Ituri, ⁠North Kivu, Tshopo and ⁠Haut-Uélé provinces, said that despite extensive protective measures for staff, the risk of exposure could never be completely eliminated.

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