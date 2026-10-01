Ethiopia to close embassy in Eritrea's capital
Ethiopia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it would close its embassy in Eritrea's capital, Asmara, and that it had declared 10 Eritrean diplomats in Ethiopia persona-non grata. In a statement, the foreign ministry accused Eritrea of "direct and indirect acts of hostility and belligerence against Ethiopia".
Eritrea has denied allegations of supporting an opposition alliance fighting Ethiopian government forces since last week. Ethiopia's embassy in Eritrea was reopened in 2018 as part of the rapprochement that won Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the Nobel peace prize.