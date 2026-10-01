Ethiopia to close embassy in Eritrea's capital

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 20:35 IST
Ethiopia to close embassy in Eritrea's capital

Ethiopia's ​foreign ​ministry said ‌on Thursday that ​it would close its ‌embassy in Eritrea's capital, Asmara, and that it had declared 10 ‌Eritrean diplomats in Ethiopia persona-non ‌grata. In a statement, the foreign ministry accused Eritrea of "direct and ⁠indirect ​acts ⁠of hostility and belligerence against Ethiopia".

Eritrea ⁠has denied allegations of supporting ​an opposition alliance fighting Ethiopian ⁠government forces since last week. Ethiopia's ⁠embassy ​in Eritrea was reopened in 2018 as ⁠part of the rapprochement that won ⁠Prime ⁠Minister Abiy Ahmed the Nobel peace prize.

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