Ethiopia to close embassy in Eritrea's capital

Ethiopia's ​foreign ​ministry said ‌on Thursday that ​it would close its ‌embassy in Eritrea's capital, Asmara, and that it had declared 10 ‌Eritrean diplomats in Ethiopia persona-non ‌grata. In a statement, the foreign ministry accused Eritrea of "direct and ⁠indirect ​acts ⁠of hostility and belligerence against Ethiopia".

Eritrea ⁠has denied allegations of supporting ​an opposition alliance fighting Ethiopian ⁠government forces since last week. Ethiopia's ⁠embassy ​in Eritrea was reopened in 2018 as ⁠part of the rapprochement that won ⁠Prime ⁠Minister Abiy Ahmed the Nobel peace prize.