At least eight students drown at sea in western India
At least eight students died after drowning at sea in India's western state of Maharashtra on Thursday, local media reported. The eight teenagers were part of a private coaching academy from the city of Pune and had traveled for a picnic to the Diveagar beach in Raigad district, around 170 km (105 miles) from India's financial capital of Mumbai, news agency ANI and other local media reported.
"On visiting the beach, they had ventured into the sea and had misjudged the tides, due to which they drowned,” The Indian Express newspaper quoted local police as saying. A total of 48 students and teachers were part of the group, ANI quoted police as saying.