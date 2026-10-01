At least eight students drown at sea in western India

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 20:40 IST
At least eight students drown at sea in western India

At ​least eight ​students died after ‌drowning at ​sea in India's western state of Maharashtra ‌on Thursday, local media reported. The eight teenagers were part of a private coaching ‌academy from the city of Pune and ‌had traveled for a picnic to the Diveagar beach in Raigad district, around 170 ⁠km (105 ​miles) from ⁠India's financial capital of Mumbai, news agency ⁠ANI and other local media reported.

"On visiting the ​beach, they had ventured into ⁠the sea and had misjudged the tides, due ⁠to ​which they drowned,” The Indian Express newspaper quoted local police as ⁠saying. A total of 48 students and teachers ⁠were ⁠part of the group, ANI quoted police as saying.

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