Rallying-Solberg off to a flying start in Sardinia

World championship contender Oliver Solberg ​won the opening stage ​of the decisive season-ending ‌rally in ​Sardinia on Thursday to get his title bid off to a flying start. The Swede, ‌third overall in the championship standings and one of three Toyota drivers chasing a first world crown, set the pace in the ‌2.08km side-by-side Ittiri Arena stage with a time of two ‌minutes and 1.4 seconds.

That was 0.8 seconds quicker than reigning nine-time champion and teammate Sebastien Ogier, who is out of contention. Championship leader Elfyn Evans, ⁠also ​with Toyota, was ⁠third and 1.1 seconds behind Solberg. There are 35 points to be won this ⁠weekend and Welshman Evans is 17 clear of Finland's Sami Pajari and ​21 ahead of Solberg.

Pajari was fourth fastest on Thursday and ⁠1.5 seconds behind Solberg. "I'm feeling alright at the moment," said Evans, who ⁠will ​be first on the road in Friday's first full leg and in a sweeping role that is likely to favour ⁠his rivals on the island's gravel roads.

"I would say I'm looking ⁠forward to it, ⁠but I think tomorrow will be tough." There are six stages consisting of two morning and afternoon ‌loops on ‌Friday.