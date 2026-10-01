EU wants coordinated approach with US on lowering diesel prices, Sefcovic says

​European Union ​trade chief Maros ‌Sefcovic said ​on Thursday that he ‌discussed tight diesel supplies and price spikes with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ‌and expressed Europe's desire ‌for a coordinated approach to lowering prices. Sefcovic told reporters on the ⁠sidelines ​of ⁠a G20 trade ministers meeting that any ⁠move to restrict diesel exports ​would be unexpected and have detrimental ⁠effects on Europe's economic performance.

Reuters reported ⁠earlier ​that the Trump administration has told France and Germany ⁠that they faced US diesel ⁠export restrictions ⁠if they failed to release the fuel from ‌their strategic ‌reserves.