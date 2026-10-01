EU wants coordinated approach with US on lowering diesel prices, Sefcovic says
European Union trade chief Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday that he discussed tight diesel supplies and price spikes with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and expressed Europe's desire for a coordinated approach to lowering prices. Sefcovic told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 trade ministers meeting that any move to restrict diesel exports would be unexpected and have detrimental effects on Europe's economic performance.
Reuters reported earlier that the Trump administration has told France and Germany that they faced US diesel export restrictions if they failed to release the fuel from their strategic reserves.