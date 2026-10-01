EU wants coordinated approach with US on lowering diesel prices, Sefcovic says

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 22:22 IST
EU wants coordinated approach with US on lowering diesel prices, Sefcovic says

​European Union ​trade chief Maros ‌Sefcovic said ​on Thursday that he ‌discussed tight diesel supplies and price spikes with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ‌and expressed Europe's desire ‌for a coordinated approach to lowering prices. Sefcovic told reporters on the ⁠sidelines ​of ⁠a G20 trade ministers meeting that any ⁠move to restrict diesel exports ​would be unexpected and have detrimental ⁠effects on Europe's economic performance.

Reuters reported ⁠earlier ​that the Trump administration has told France and Germany ⁠that they faced US diesel ⁠export restrictions ⁠if they failed to release the fuel from ‌their strategic ‌reserves.

TRENDING

1
The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance
Blog

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Complia...

Global
2
China’s Belt and Road Is Redirecting Global Trade, Not Just Expanding It
Blog

China’s Belt and Road Is Redirecting Global Trade, Not Just Expanding It

Global
3
US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

Global
4
North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blast

North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blas...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Governments Can Turn AI Rules Into Operational Governance

Kazakhstan’s Regional Divide Shows Why Poverty and Inequality Need Different Fixes

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance

Can Digital Systems Fix Ethiopia’s Fragmented Road Management System?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026