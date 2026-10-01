Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

San Diego State dealing with mumps outbreak

An outbreak of mumps within San Diego State's football team reportedly has increased to 14 confirmed cases and one probable case. County health officials released ​a statement on Wednesday announcing those updated numbers. While the school has confirmed the cases are tied to one single athletic team, it was the ​San Diego Union-Tribune that previously identified the football team as being the one impacted by the mumps.

Tennis-Nishikori bows out ‌for final ​time in Tokyo as crowd salutes Japanese trailblazer

Kei Nishikori's final match before retirement ended in a 6-4 6-4 loss to American Frances Tiafoe in the Japan Open first round on Thursday, as an adoring crowd in Tokyo rose to salute the former world number four and Japanese trailblazer. The 36-year-old was the first Asian man to reach a Grand Slam singles final at the 2014 US Open and the second after Thailand's Paradorn Srichaphan to make it into the top 10.

Soccer-Man City could face years of legal battles ‌after Premier League verdict, experts say

Manchester City's case over breaches of Premier League financial rules could run for years, lawyers say, as appeals and further claims threaten to prolong a saga that has already shaken English football's financial landscape. The Premier League said on Tuesday that City had used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion) over nearly a decade.

Soccer-Man City appeal looms as game grapples with fallout from guilty verdict

Manchester City face a Friday deadline to appeal against findings that they breached Premier League financial rules, opening the next chapter in a case whose ultimate consequences for the club and English football remain deeply uncertain. Two days after one of the most serious disciplinary verdicts in the ‌English game, no sporting sanction has been imposed and City, who have denied any wrongdoing, remain top of the Premier League.

NBA veteran D'Angelo Russell signs with team in China

Former NBA All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell signed a contract with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. The CBA announced the transaction Wednesday on social media.

Cowboys ‌acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. in trade with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their lengthy contract dispute with Joey Porter Jr. late Wednesday night, dealing the cornerback to the Dallas Cowboys. While the Cowboys' website confirmed the acquisition of Porter, the details of the deal weren't announced. According to multiple media reports, the Steelers will receive a 2027 sixth-round draft pick and a 2028 second-round choice.

NBA closes sole training academy in Africa in blow to young players

The NBA has closed its only elite training academy in Africa, current and former officials told Reuters, less than a decade after it was launched in Senegal to prepare promising young African players for professional leagues in the US and elsewhere. The decision to close NBA Academy Africa, the league's first such facility in Africa, was a blow to students and young players across the continent, two former employees said.

Soccer-Etihad to seek legal advice after ⁠Premier League’s Man City ​findings

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it was seeking legal advice on its options ⁠after criticising the Premier League’s handling of an independent commission's findings against Manchester City. The Premier League said on Tuesday that City had used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion) over nearly a decade.

Tennis-WTA announces equal prize money across all combined 1000 tournaments from 2027

All combined WTA 1000 tournaments will award women equal prize money to the men from 2027, the Women's Tennis ⁠Association said on Thursday, with the Italian Open and other major events joining the rest of the category in offering the same payouts. The move brings the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open and Italian Open into line with other combined 1000-level events at Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and China, as well as the United Cup and the four Grand Slams, in offering equal prize money to women and men.

Bears ​open 21-day practice window for CB Kyler Gordon

The Chicago Bears opened the 21-day practice window for cornerback Kyler Gordon on Wednesday. Gordon was sidelined throughout training camp and missed the Bears' first three games with a calf injury. He is not eligible to be activated from the physically unable to perform list ⁠until Monday, one day after Chicago (2-1) hosts the New York Jets (1-2).

Games-Eala's gold medal hopes dashed by China's Wang at Asiad tennis

Alex Eala's hopes of a maiden Asian Games gold medal and qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics tennis tournament were crushed on Thursday as China's unheralded Wang Xiyu rallied to a 3-6 6-3 6-2 win over the Filipino top seed. Eala, the Southeast Asian nation's first WTA title winner and a fan favourite on tour, was ⁠consigned ​to a second singles bronze medal and third in total, having also taken the mixed doubles bronze at Hangzhou three years ago.

Tennis-Alcaraz overcomes teething trouble on tweaked serve to beat Michelsen in Tokyo

Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off minor wobbles on his retooled serve to dismantle unseeded American Alex Michelsen 7-6(1) 4-6 6-1 and keep his Japan Open title defence on track while several leading players made first-round exits in Tokyo on Thursday. Alcaraz saved three set points before clinching a see-sawing opening set with a strong display in the tiebreak but continued to experiment with his new sped-up service motion and was broken twice early in the next set.

Sabres D Louis Crevier signs 4-year, $16M extension

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Louis Crevier ⁠signed a four-year, $16 million contract extension on Thursday, hours before the season opener against the host Columbus Blue Jackets. Crevier, 25, will remain with the Sabres through the 2030-31 season. The 6-foot-8, 236-pound Crevier was scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

Reds cut ties with pitching coach Derek Johnson

The ⁠Cincinnati Reds parted ways with longtime pitching coach Derek Johnson on Thursday. Johnson, 55, took a ⁠personal leave of absence in June and did not return to the team.

Agent: Jamal Shead, Raptors agree to 3-year, $24M extension

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract extension, his agent told ESPN on Thursday. Shead, 24, will be under contract through the 2029-30 season.

Soccer-Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid reports of rift with coach Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed on Wednesday he had left Portugal's training camp after a turbulent few hours in Copenhagen, amid reports of a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, on the eve of ‌their Nations League match against Denmark. "Following the national team manager's ‌press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team's training camp," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, adding that ​he would tell Portuguese fans "the truth about the reasons behind my departure" in due course.