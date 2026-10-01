Saudi probe indicates flydubai co-pilot assaulted captain, interior ministry says
Saudi Arabia said on Thursday that its initial investigation had indicated that the co-pilot of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv had assaulted the captain during Wednesday's flight, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in the Saudi city of Tabuk.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement, in the first comment by the Saudi government on the incident, that the captain and co-pilot, who were both treated in hospital for injuries, left for Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning after receiving medical clearance. Saudi Arabia said it had conducted the preliminary investigation with security teams from the United Arab Emirates.