Saudi probe indicates flydubai co-pilot assaulted captain, interior ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 23:53 IST
Saudi probe indicates flydubai co-pilot assaulted captain, interior ministry says

Saudi Arabia ​said on ​Thursday that ‌its initial investigation ​had indicated that the co-pilot of ‌a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv had assaulted the captain during ‌Wednesday's flight, forcing the plane ‌to make an emergency landing in the Saudi city of Tabuk.

The Interior Ministry said ⁠in ​a ⁠statement, in the first comment by the Saudi ⁠government on the incident, that ​the captain and co-pilot, who were both ⁠treated in hospital for injuries, left for ⁠Abu ​Dhabi on Thursday morning after receiving medical clearance. Saudi Arabia ⁠said it had conducted the preliminary investigation with ⁠security ⁠teams from the United Arab Emirates.

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