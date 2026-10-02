Boxing-WBC heavyweight champion Kabayel's first defence confirmed for Duesseldorf on November 28

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 00:07 IST
Boxing-WBC heavyweight champion Kabayel's first defence confirmed for Duesseldorf on November 28

Germany's Agit Kabayel will ​make the first defence ​of his WBC ‌world heavyweight ​belt against unbeaten Albanian Nelson Hysa in Duesseldorf on November 28, promoter ‌Frank Warren confirmed on Thursday. Kabayel, 34, was declared the WBC champion after Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt last June.

Duesseldorf's ‌60,000 capacity Merkur Spiel Arena is close to Kabayel's ‌hometown of Bochum but the fight will fall on Albanian independence day and Hysa, 42, can also count on strong support. "This is ⁠the ​fight we wanted ⁠to make," said Warren in a statement ahead of a launch ⁠event next week, with the fight due to be live on ​DAZN.

"Agit Kabayel has rejuvenated the boxing market in Germany ⁠with his exploits in the heavyweight division and he will prove ⁠as ​much by defending his world title in front of over 60,000 fans in Duesseldorf on November 28." Both ⁠men are managed by Warren's Queensberry Promotions but Hysa does not ⁠feature ⁠in the latest WBC rankings, although he is fifth in the WBA's list of contenders.

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