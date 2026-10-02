US-India trade deal not imminent, Greer says

​US Trade ​Representative Jamieson Greer ‌said on ​Thursday the Trump administration was working ‌with India to finalize a bilateral trade deal, but added an ‌agreement was not imminent. Greer said ‌he had "a very constructive conversation" with Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal at ⁠the ​G20 ⁠trade ministers meeting in Milwaukee this week ⁠and that officials from the ​two countries were continuing the conservation.

"I ⁠don't think there's something imminent, ⁠but ​we truly have identified the universe of items that ⁠are sticking points. We're working diligently toward ⁠them," ⁠he added.