US judge finds law criminalizing noncitizen voting unconstitutional

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 01:19 IST
US judge finds law criminalizing noncitizen voting unconstitutional

A ​U.S. judge dismissed on Thursday a ​federal criminal case accusing a ‌noncitizen of ​voting in an election, finding that the statute criminalizing noncitizen voting was unconstitutional.

The ruling by Miami-based U.S. District Judge David Leibowitz ‌only applies to the case of Chelsea Cox, a Jamaican national living in Florida who was charged in October with illegally voting in the 2020 election. But it appears to mark ‌the first time a federal court has found the 1996 law a violation of ‌the U.S. Constitution, dealing a blow to the Trump administration's crackdown on noncitizen voting.

That crackdown has become a cornerstone of the Republican president's efforts to highlight alleged election fraud ahead of November's midterm elections, with his ⁠party ​fighting to retain majorities in ⁠both houses of Congress. Trump says stricter enforcement is needed for election integrity, while critics say the effort ⁠exaggerates a rare problem and could undermine confidence in election results, echoing his false claims that fraud ​cost him the 2020 election.

The president has portrayed noncitizen voting as part ⁠of a broad Democratic Party conspiracy to dilute Republican power. But Cox was one of just 129 people charged ⁠with ​violating the law known as "voting by an alien," according to a Reuters analysis published in July. Leibowitz's ruling does not bind the judges in the other cases, but it ⁠could be persuasive.

Lawyers for Cox argued that under the U.S. Constitution only states can set ⁠voter qualifications, not ⁠Congress. Every state requires U.S. citizenship to vote, but Cox's lawyers said it was up to Florida, not the Department of Justice, ‌to prosecute ‌her for violating that requirement.

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