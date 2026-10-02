Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pennsylvania reports 943 measles cases as outbreak grows

Pennsylvania's health department reported 943 measles cases as of Wednesday, according to its website, as the state grapples with a growing outbreak of the highly contagious disease. Here are some key details:

Florida Attorney General sues Pfizer and CEO over COVID-19 vaccine claims

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Thursday filed ​a lawsuit against Pfizer and its CEO, Albert Bourla, accusing the drugmaker of misleading consumers about the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine. Here are more details:

Experimental Lilly combination drug tops Zepbound in weight-loss trial

Eli Lilly said on Wednesday its experimental combination weight-loss drug outperformed ​its blockbuster Zepbound in a head-to-head trial, intensifying the competition with Danish rival Novo Nordisk for new, more effective obesity therapies. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker said patients with diabetes on the ‌highest tested dose of ​EloraTZP, which combines tirzepatide and experimental drug eloralintide, lost an average of 23.3% of body weight over 48 weeks. That compared with 14.8% for patients on the highest dose of Zepbound in the mid-stage trial.

Netherlands reports four more deaths from West Nile virus

Four more people in the Netherlands have died from an infection caused by the West Nile virus in recent weeks, the public health institution RIVM said on Thursday, following an increased number of cases in Europe. The new fatalities increased the total number of people who have died from West Nile virus infection in the Netherlands to nine this year

US FDA advisers recommend flu vaccine strains for 2027 Southern Hemisphere season

A panel of advisers to the US FDA on Thursday recommended the virus strains vaccine manufacturers should include for the 2027 southern hemisphere influenza season. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory ‌Committee recommended that the egg-based trivalent flu vaccine include H1N1, H3N2 and influenza B strains for the 2027 season. All nine voting members of the committee were in favor.

Trump Medicare drug pricing model may apply to only four companies after exemptions

A Trump administration rule to cut hospital drug prices for Medicare patients may apply to as few as four drugmakers after exempting companies that signed separate "most favored nation" pricing agreements with the administration, according to the finalized rule. According to the rule published on Wednesday evening, Medicare's regulator plans to waive the requirement manufacturers that have signed separate deals with the White House participate in the price-setting model, called GLOBE.

Foghorn to cut 40% of workforce after scrapping Lilly-partnered cancer drug

Foghorn Therapeutics said on Thursday it has discontinued development of an experimental cancer drug partnered with Eli Lilly after it failed to show enough benefit in an early-stage trial. The companies will not extend their 2021 partnership, originally valued at up to $1.6 billion, a decision that prompted Foghorn to cut about 40% of its workforce.

Varda raises $250 million at $1.6 billion valuation to scale orbital drug manufacturing

In-space manufacturing startup Varda Space has raised $250 million in a Series D round at a $1.6 billion valuation, the company told Reuters, as it ‌ramps up missions to produce pharmaceuticals in microgravity. El Segundo-based Varda is one of a handful of US companies building a fleet of uncrewed space capsules that can function as orbital laboratories or manufacturing platforms for products whose development in space yields better efficiencies or purities than in the gravity of Earth.

Pennsylvania reports fifth measles-associated death as outbreak grows

Pennsylvania health officials said on Wednesday a Lancaster County resident had died after contracting measles, raising the state's death toll from the disease this year to five, all of whom were unvaccinated. Two earlier deaths in the county, reported ‌in August, were the first in the US this year, followed by one each in Jefferson and Mifflin counties in mid-September.

UnitedHealthcare, Aetna say 2027 Medicare Advantage plans to offer more limited provider networks

US health insurers including UnitedHealthcare and CVS Health's Aetna will shift to offer more Medicare Advantage plans that limit provider access for enrolled users, the companies said on Thursday. "We can't ignore the realities facing the healthcare system," said Bobby Hunter, president at UnitedHealthcare. "Funding pressures, rising medical costs, rising drug costs, and increased utilization are affecting every part of healthcare."

Merck's experimental skin disease drug succeeds in mid-stage study

Merck said on Wednesday its experimental drug significantly reduced inflammatory skin lesions in patients with a chronic skin disease, meeting the main goal of a mid-stage study. The results bolster Merck's push into immunology and could position the drug, tulisokibart, as a potential new treatment option for hidradenitis suppurativa, also known as acne inversa, which causes small, painful lumps to form under the skin.

Viruses run rampant across Havana as water, power fails

Cuban housewife Yuamilka Hechavarria was asleep last Tuesday when water rushed into the cistern of the crumbling tenement where she lives in old Havana. She jumped from bed, scrambling in the darkness of a blackout to top off a bucketful before the tap went dry. It was the first time her building had seen water in two months.

Regeneron weight-loss drug halves muscle loss in combination with Novo's semaglutide in trial

An experimental weight-loss drug being ⁠developed by Regeneron used in combination ​with Novo Nordisk's semaglutide reduced the loss of muscle mass by 50% compared with the loss seen with semaglutide alone in a study of patients with obesity, according ⁠to data being presented at a medical meeting. With the explosive popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Novo's semaglutide, sold as Wegovy for obesity, there has been growing concern about significant loss of muscle accompanying rapidly shed pounds.

Cigna expects $3 billion in cost savings by 2030

Cigna on Wednesday announced a new program that aims to deliver about $3 billion in cost savings by 2030 by focusing on modernizing processes and streamlining workflows with AI-enabled insights and tools. Here are some details:

Lilly's experimental drug cuts weight by 21% in diabetes trial

Eli Lilly said on Tuesday its experimental drug helped adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity lose an average of nearly 21% of their body weight in a late-stage clinical trial.

Trump's $500 ⁠Obamacare 'rebate' checks land in prime political battlegrounds

President Donald Trump's administration is sending $500 payments to nearly 1 million Americans this week, in a move that strategists say could potentially influence races that may determine whether his Republicans maintain control of Congress in the November midterm elections. The White House says the payments are a refund for what it describes as excessive fees charged to people who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Bangladesh warns dengue outbreak could worsen after deadly September

Bangladesh enters October facing a worsening dengue outbreak after its deadliest month this year, as experts warned that weather conditions could fuel further spread, piling pressure on hospitals already fighting the world's worst ​measles outbreak. The resurgence of dengue, with symptoms of fever and pain in the muscles and joints, follows Bangladesh's deadliest outbreak in 2023 and is adding to pressure on a healthcare system in which measles killed more than 1,100 children this year.

Liquidia slumps after US court rules for United Therapeutics in patent fight

Liquidia shares plunged nearly 50% on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that its lung drug infringes key patent held by rival United Therapeutics, dealing a major blow to the treatment's commercial outlook. The US ⁠District Court for the District of Delaware found that Liquidia's dry-powder drug, Yutrepia, infringed two foundational claims of United Therapeutics' '327 patent.

US states filed fraud lawsuit over Corteva's Vylor spinoff

A group of US states sued Corteva and Vylor on Thursday, alleging Corteva's spinoff of its seed business to Vylor was a fraudulent attempt to avoid tens of billions in legacy liabilities related to "forever chemicals" polluting the environment. The lawsuit, filed in Indiana state court by 15 US states and the territory of Guam, alleges that Vylor received the "crown jewels" of Corteva's business without assuming its liabilities for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Corteva and Vylor are corporate successors to DuPont, which has been named in thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's chemicals have polluted the environment and exposed millions of Americans ⁠to potential ​health risks.

Patients switching to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill from shots lose more weight in real-world study

Patients who switched from weight-loss injections to Novo Nordisk's daily Wegovy pill continued to lose weight, according to data unveiled at a medical meeting on Wednesday, as the Danish drugmaker seeks to defend its lead over US rival Eli Lilly in the market for oral obesity treatments. Study participants lost an average of 4.1% of their body weight over three months after transitioning from injectable obesity therapies — including Wegovy and Lilly's Zepbound — to oral semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, as well as Ozempic.

US Senate committee advances Nicole Saphier as Surgeon General nominee

The US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Wednesday voted to advance Nicole Saphier as the nominee for US Surgeon General. President Donald Trump nominated Saphier in April, making her his third pick for the post after withdrawing the nominations of Casey Means and, before her, Janette Nesheiwat in May 2025.

Zealand Pharma slides as concerns over patients quitting survodutide trials resurface

Nearly one in five patients quit Zealand Pharma's late-stage survodutide trial due to gastrointestinal side effects caused by the obesity drug, data released on Thursday showed, again raising investor ⁠concerns over the high dropout rates. The Danish drugmaker's shares slid as much as 13%, mirroring the trend seen in June when data from other late-stage studies on the survodutide injections, developed with partner Boehringer Ingelheim, showed a quarter of patients had left due to side effects, sending the shares up to 25% lower during the day.

FDA seeks scientists and consumer representatives for advisory panels

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday launched a nationwide recruitment drive to bring in scientists, medical experts and consumer representatives to its committees that advise the agency ⁠on drugs, vaccines and other regulated products. Here are more details:

Sanofi, Regeneron expand tie-up with $8 billion drug-development deal, settle legal dispute

Sanofi and Regeneron said on Thursday they will ⁠develop four new drugs together in a deal worth up to $8 billion and settle prior litigation, moves analysts said signal a reset of their strained partnership and an early win for the French drugmaker's new CEO Belen Garijo. Sanofi will pay $1 billion upfront with an additional $7 billion in potential milestone payments. The companies will equally share development costs and future profits on the four drugs, with Regeneron leading research and Sanofi handling global sales if they are approved.

Thousands flee Congo Ebola-hit camp, stoking concerns about disease spread

Thousands of displaced residents at an Ebola-hit camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have fled after soldiers entered the site, UN and Congolese officials said on Thursday, raising concern about the disease's spread. Security forces went to the Kigonze camp looking for weapons and clashes ensued, causing camp residents to flee over the last week, according to Congolese and ‌health officials

MSF staff member tests positive for Ebola in Congo, aid organisation says

A Médecins Sans Frontières staff ‌member working on the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of Congo has contracted the Ebola Bundibugyo virus and is being evacuated to the Netherlands for treatment, the humanitarian organisation said on Thursday. "This person is being safely evacuated under a strict medical protocol in close coordination with the ​relevant health authorities in the DRC and the Netherlands, where the patient will be received by a designated hospital," MSF said in a statement.