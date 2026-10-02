Ukraine deploys FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for first time, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine deployed ​its FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for the ​first time, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on ‌Thursday.

"Ukrainian ​tactical ballistic missile FP-7. First combat use," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram. "Thank you for the result. Next - production." He did not say where the FP-7 had been used ‌in combat or against what target.

Russia frequently uses ballistic missiles in strikes on Ukrainian targets, and Ukraine has viewed development of its own tactical ballistic missiles as an important element in ensuring its defence needs after four and a half ‌years of conflict with Moscow. The need for effective interception of ballistic missiles has intensified as Kyiv prepares for ‌an expected sustained Russian assault in the coming winter. Ukraine's missile production is well behind that of Russia.

Zelenskiy praised the results of tactical ballistic missile tests earlier this year, saying they showed good potential for their use by the military. Ukrainian military analysts describe the FP-7 as ⁠a short-range ​missile with a range of ⁠about 200 kilometres (125 miles).

The missile's manufacturer, Fire Point, says it is being developed as a ballistic interceptor within the European missile defence programme ⁠Freyja launched this year. Military analysts have likened the FP-7 to the US Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, some of which ​have already been transferred to Ukraine. But the FP-7, which has undergone accelerated development to counter the ⁠Russian threat, is considerably cheaper.

Fire Point is also developing a FP-9 missile with a range of up to 850 kilometres (528 miles), which company officials ⁠say should ​be ready by the end of the year. Analysts suggest that deployment of both missiles would enable Ukraine to strike Russian missile launch and production sites and apply pressure on Moscow's war infrastructure.

Ukraine and key Western ⁠allies announced an air defence coalition in July to proceed with the Freyja project that aims to jointly develop ⁠a cheaper alternative to ⁠the US Patriot system. Ukraine wants a prototype for the Freyja European anti-ballistic system to be ready in the first half of next year, Davyd Aloian, deputy secretary of Ukraine's ‌National Security and Defence ‌Council, said in July.