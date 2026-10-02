YPF investors ask US Supreme Court to revive $16.1 billion judgment against Argentina

Investment ​firms Petersen Energia and Eton Park petitioned ​the US Supreme Court on Wednesday ‌to reinstate ​a $16.1 billion judgment against Argentina in the long-running litigation on Argentine energy firm YPF. The petition seeks to overturn a March decision by the ‌US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which held the claims belonged in Argentine courts rather than the United States. That decision overturned a judgment entered after more than a decade of litigation. The investors argue the ‌ruling improperly allows a foreign nation to rely on its own laws to avoid liability in U.S. ‌courts.

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