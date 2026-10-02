Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

San Diego State dealing with mumps outbreak

An outbreak of ​mumps within San Diego State's football team reportedly has increased to 14 ​confirmed cases and one probable case. County health officials released ‌a ​statement on Wednesday announcing those updated numbers. While the school has confirmed the cases are tied to one single athletic team, it was the San Diego Union-Tribune that previously identified the football team as being the one impacted by the mumps.

Soccer-Man ‌City appeal looms as game grapples with fallout from guilty verdict

Manchester City face a Friday deadline to appeal against findings that they breached Premier League financial rules, opening the next chapter in a case whose ultimate consequences for the club and English football remain deeply uncertain. Two days after one of the most serious disciplinary verdicts in the English game, ‌no sporting sanction has been imposed and City, who have denied any wrongdoing, remain top of the Premier League.

NBA closes sole training academy in Africa in blow ‌to young players

The NBA has closed its only elite training academy in Africa, current and former officials told Reuters, less than a decade after it was launched in Senegal to prepare promising young African players for professional leagues in the US and elsewhere. The decision to close NBA Academy Africa, the league's first such facility in Africa, was a blow to students and young players across the continent, two former employees said.

ATP ⁠roundup: Alexander ​Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz advance in Asia

Alexander Zverev continued ⁠his stellar 2026 season, defeating Cameron Norrie of Great Britain 7-6 (1), 6-4 to advance at the China Open in Beijing on Thursday. Winner of two Grand Slam tournaments this year, World No. 2 Zverev ⁠is moving closer to overtaking No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy. With the victory, the German also leads the ATP Tour with 28 hard-court wins on the year.

Tennis-WTA announces equal prize money ​across all combined 1000 tournaments from 2027

All combined WTA 1000 tournaments will award women equal prize money to the men from 2027, the Women's Tennis Association said ⁠on Thursday, with the Italian Open and other major events joining the rest of the category in offering the same payouts. The move brings the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open and Italian Open into line with ⁠other ​combined 1000-level events at Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and China, as well as the United Cup and the four Grand Slams, in offering equal prize money to women and men.

Agent: Jamal Shead, Raptors agree to 3-year, $24M extension

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract extension, his agent told ESPN on Thursday. Shead, ⁠24, will be under contract through the 2029-30 season.

Soccer-Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid reports of rift with coach Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed on Wednesday he had left Portugal's training ⁠camp after a turbulent few hours in Copenhagen, ⁠amid reports of a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, on the eve of their Nations League match against Denmark. "Following the national team manager's press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to ‌leave the national team's training ‌camp," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, adding that he would tell Portuguese fans "the truth about the ​reasons behind my departure" in due course.