Kremlin says cutting weapons and fuel supplies to Ukraine via Black Sea is key priority

​Russia aims ​to completely ‌halt supplies of ​weapons and fuel to the ‌Ukrainian military via the Black Sea, the Kremlin said on Friday. "It is ‌very important for us to ‌completely halt maritime deliveries to Ukraine of military equipment, ammunition, fuel for the ⁠armed ​forces ⁠of Ukraine, and the like - actions ⁠that are currently under way and will ​continue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ⁠reporters.

Russia has repeatedly rejected the idea ⁠of ​a limited ceasefire in the Black Sea, where both ⁠sides have escalated attacks since July on ⁠shipping, ⁠ports and energy terminals.