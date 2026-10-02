Kremlin says cutting weapons and fuel supplies to Ukraine via Black Sea is key priority
Russia aims to completely halt supplies of weapons and fuel to the Ukrainian military via the Black Sea, the Kremlin said on Friday. "It is very important for us to completely halt maritime deliveries to Ukraine of military equipment, ammunition, fuel for the armed forces of Ukraine, and the like - actions that are currently under way and will continue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Russia has repeatedly rejected the idea of a limited ceasefire in the Black Sea, where both sides have escalated attacks since July on shipping, ports and energy terminals.