World food prices near four-year high in September, UN says

World food prices ​rose in September to their ‌highest in ​nearly four years as logistics disruptions and weather concerns affected crop markets, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization ‌said.

Fears about a severe El Nino weather pattern have pushed international sugar prices to an 18-month high, while a war-related collapse in Black Sea trade pushed wheat futures to a ‌three-year peak early last month. The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly ‌changes in international prices for a basket of food commodities, averaged 136.0 points, up from a revised 134.0 for August and the highest reading since November 2022.

FAO's benchmarks for cereal, sugar and vegetable ⁠oil prices all ​rose last month, ⁠though meat and dairy quotations fell. “We are seeing a persistent and increasingly broad-based build up in global ⁠commodity prices, as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea combine with ​climate shocks, putting pressure on energy, transport and key food commodities,” FAO Chief Economist ⁠Maximo Torero said.

“If sustained, these pressures will soon pass through to consumer food prices, especially in ⁠food ​and energy import-dependent countries,” he said in a statement. In a separate report, FAO kept its forecast for global cereal production in 2026 almost unchanged at 2.979 ⁠billion metric tons, 2.1% below the previous year's peak but still the second-largest harvest on record.

FAO ⁠cut its ⁠forecast for world cereal trade in 2026/27 by 0.7% from September, citing lower wheat and maize export expectations due largely to constrained ‌Black Sea ‌shipping routes.