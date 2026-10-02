South Korea finance regulator holds emergency meeting over bank hacks

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 15:38 IST
South Korea finance regulator holds emergency meeting over bank hacks

South Korea's financial regulator ​held an emergency meeting ​with banks and ‌other institutions on ​Friday after a spate of data breaches as Yonhap news agency said ‌Hana Bank was the latest to have been hit by a hack. The Financial Services Commission said in a statement it spoke ‌to the banks, credit companies and banking regulators and directed ‌the financial institutions to inspect their systems' defences against unauthorised access.

Information leaked from Hana Bank included the names, personal ID numbers and phone ⁠numbers ​of 89 ⁠clients but not their financial information, Yonhap reported, citing the bank. Hana Bank ⁠officials could not be immediately reached for comment. Yonhap did not ​say when the breach took place.

The regulator also said ⁠that Shinhan and KB, among other commercial banks, had reported cyberattacks ⁠against ​their systems and that the authorities were investigating. It said the attack on Shinhan was carried out on September ⁠30. Yonhap said Woori Bank had also reported its systems being breached ⁠by ⁠agents that stole personal information.

It was not immediately possible to reach Shinhan, KB and Woori ‌after business ‌hours.

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