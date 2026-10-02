Spanish PM Sanchez makes last-minute appeal to MPs to back housing decree
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appealed to lawmakers to put aside political calculations and pressure and vote in favour of two housing decrees drawn up following the controversial eviction of an 87-year-old woman. In a surprise last-minute appearance in congress moments before lawmakers voted, Sanchez told the audience: "Think about ordinary people, about those who most need the protection of public institutions. Think about the millions of young people who cannot afford to move out of their parents' homes. Think about the families living with the constant anxiety of ever-rising rents. Do the right thing, because I believe that if you do not, history will judge you sooner than you think, and far more harshly than you can imagine."
The vote on the two decrees has begun.