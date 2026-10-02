Spanish PM Sanchez makes last-minute appeal to MPs to back housing decree

Spanish ​Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ​appealed to ‌lawmakers to ​put aside political calculations and pressure and vote in ‌favour of two housing decrees drawn up following the controversial eviction of an 87-year-old woman. In ‌a surprise last-minute appearance in congress ‌moments before lawmakers voted, Sanchez told the audience: "Think about ordinary people, about those who most need the ⁠protection ​of public institutions. ⁠Think about the millions of young people who cannot ⁠afford to move out of their parents' ​homes. Think about the families living with ⁠the constant anxiety of ever-rising rents. Do the right ⁠thing, ​because I believe that if you do not, history will judge you ⁠sooner than you think, and far more harshly ⁠than ⁠you can imagine."

The vote on the two decrees has begun.