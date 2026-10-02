Europe to release "massive amount of heavily stocked Diesel Oil": Trump

Amid ongoing efforts to mitigate rising fuel costs driven by global supply disruptions, US president Doland Trump on Friday (local time) said that European nations have agreed to release their "heavily stocked" diesel Oil, with the process slated to begin immediately. In a Truth Social post, Trump said, "Europe has just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel Oil. The process will begin immediately."

This comes after US President Donald Trump indicated that his administration might request European nations to tap into their diesel reserves as part of ongoing efforts to mitigate rising fuel costs driven by global supply disruptions. Addressing reporters briefly, Trump was questioned regarding whether he intended to approach European governments to release emergency diesel supplies to lower market rates.

“We may do that,” Trump said. He added that “prices are coming down.”

Trump's announcement follows deliberations within the administration over alternative measures to cool elevated diesel expenses, which include evaluating potential curbs on American diesel shipments abroad. In a television interview on Sunday, Trump acknowledged that constraints on exports are under active review.

“Well, we're thinking about it very seriously,” Trump said when asked about a possible diesel export ban. “That can oftentimes lead to a little bit of an increase on gasoline for cars. So we're looking at it very seriously. We may do it,” he said.

Trump pointed to attacks on Russian refining infrastructure rather than turbulence in the Middle East as a primary driver behind current market constraints. “The big problem is the refineries in Russia are being blown up,” Trump said in that interview.

“This isn’t really a Middle Eastern problem. This is more of a Russia problem, that Ukraine and Russia are going at it, and Ukraine is blowing up diesel refineries in Russia because they do a lot of the refining,” he said. While limiting outbound shipments has been weighed as a mechanism to boost domestic stockpiles and lower costs for local consumers, trade bodies warn such interventions carry international repercussions.

Over 30 American corporate, manufacturing and energy associations have voiced strong opposition to export curbs, cautioning that restrictions could disincentivise domestic refining and inadvertently drive prices higher. Alternatively, seeking inventory releases from European partners would focus on expanding overall market availability rather than restricting American trade flows.

Diesel fuel remains politically and economically vital due to its heavy utilisation across transport, farming, construction and heavy industry, with higher tariffs rippling rapidly through broader supply chains. (ANI)