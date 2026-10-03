Tennis-Djokovic says season has been 'a big, big struggle' after latest medical timeout

Novak Djokovic said this year has been a massive struggle, but ​insisted it was not due to stamina issues and was ​instead linked to an undisclosed health problem, after ‌requiring ​another medical timeout at the China Open on Friday. The 24-time Grand Slam champion battled back from a set down to beat local hope and world number 104 Bu Yunchaokete 4-6 7-6(2) 6-2 in ‌the last 16 in Beijing, extending his perfect record at the tournament to 31-0.

Djokovic, who returned to the ATP 500 event after an 11-year absence as he seeks to regain momentum following his exit from the top 10, is aiming for a strong finish to a season that ‌included a shock first-round loss at the U.S. Open, his earliest Grand Slam defeat since the 2006 Australian Open. The 39-year-old Serb ‌vomited midway through the U.S. Open match and was troubled by back and shoulder issues that affected his serve late on. He had also required a medical timeout during his opening-round victory over Portugal's Nuno Borges in Beijing.

"I don't want to go into details because then it's going to sound like I'm whining about something or ⁠looking for ​excuses," Djokovic told a news conference. "Truth ⁠is that this year has been a big, big struggle for me with few particular issues that I've been having. I've been just trying to find different ways ⁠to be at least giving myself a decent condition physically and health-wise to be on the court and compete with the player across the net.

"Most of ​the matches and tournaments this year that I've played have been a real, real struggle for me physically. That's nothing to ⁠do with stamina. People mix it up. It's not stamina. It's something else. More related to health." Djokovic did not elaborate on the problem but said he and his ⁠team ​were still trying to get to the root of it.

"Actually surprisingly something I haven't experienced this year so far, that in the third set I kind of broke through. I felt better. Towards the end of the second and all third set, I felt fresher ⁠than I have in the beginning of the match...," he added. "It's not fun when you're feeling like that on the court because then ⁠I'm investing my emotional, mental ⁠energy, and physical of course, more on the issues that I'm having rather than thinking about the game and how I can beat my opponent."

Djokovic has won a record six China Open titles, most recently ‌in 2015 before making ‌his return to the tournament this season.