Brazil police serve warrants over alleged threat to US diplomatic sites

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 01:38 IST
Brazil police serve warrants over alleged threat to US diplomatic sites

​Brazil's Federal ​Police said on ‌Friday they ​had served two search and ‌seizure warrants in Sao Paulo and near Brasilia as part of an ‌investigation into alleged plans for "acts that ‌could endanger US diplomatic facilities" in the country. No evidence has been found ⁠to ​date ⁠to corroborate the risks initially identified, and ⁠no suspects have been identified with ties ​to criminal organizations, the police ⁠added in a statement.

The United States ⁠had ​previously suspended consular services at its embassy and consulates ⁠in Brazil, citing unspecified security concerns days ⁠before ⁠the country's presidential election.

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