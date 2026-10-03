Brazil police serve warrants over alleged threat to US diplomatic sites
Brazil's Federal Police said on Friday they had served two search and seizure warrants in Sao Paulo and near Brasilia as part of an investigation into alleged plans for "acts that could endanger US diplomatic facilities" in the country. No evidence has been found to date to corroborate the risks initially identified, and no suspects have been identified with ties to criminal organizations, the police added in a statement.
The United States had previously suspended consular services at its embassy and consulates in Brazil, citing unspecified security concerns days before the country's presidential election.