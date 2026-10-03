Crude oil tanker hit by unknown projectile off Oman, says UKMTO, all crew safe

A crude oil tanker was struck by an unknown projectile about four nautical miles east of Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday (local time), adding that all crew members were safe and no environmental impact had been reported. In a report posted on X, the UKMTO Operations Centre said it had received information about an incident involving a crude oil tanker in the area late at night on Friday.

“UKMTO has received a report of an incident 4 nm east of Oman. The Master of a crude oil tanker has reported being struck by an unknown projectile on the port side. All crew are reported as safe and no environmental impact reported at present time. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” the UKMTO said in the post. The UKMTO said authorities were investigating the incident and advised vessels operating in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

The development was reported after five Indian nationals aboard a Kuwait-flagged tanker were safely shifted ashore after their vessel was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, as per the Embassy of India in Oman. In a post on X, the Embassy said it had coordinated the rescue of the five Indian nationals aboard MT Kazimah III and thanked the Omani authorities for their assistance during the operation.

“Earlier today, the Mission coordinated rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely. We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance,” the Embassy said. According to Maritime Vessels Trackers, MT Kazimah III is a crude oil tanker sailing under the flag of Kuwait and was en route to the port of Lomé in Togo.

The development comes as India continues to monitor the safety and well-being of Indian seafarers aboard commercial vessels operating across the Persian Gulf. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said earlier that more than 4,500 Indian seafarers were aboard various commercial vessels operating in the area, including 163 Indian seafarers on 12 active cargo ships.

“At this point, we have six India-flagged commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf. We also have six foreign-flagged vessels which are carrying cargo to India. So 12 ships are there. On these ships, we have around 163 Indian seafarers who are on board,” Jaiswal said during a media briefing. “Apart from this, we also have over 4,500 Indian seafarers who are on board various commercial vessels which are operating in the area,” he added.

Jaiswal said the Ministry of Shipping, in coordination with Indian diplomatic missions and local stakeholders, was monitoring the movement of vessels and the well-being of Indian seafarers. “Our Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships and is looking at the well-being of all these seafarers, and as and when required, through our embassies and other stakeholders, they do the needful for their well-being and welfare,” he stated.

“On our side, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our seafaring community abroad,” Jaiswal said. The latest developments come against the backdrop of heightened security risks across major maritime corridors, including the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Black Sea, where commercial shipping has faced recurring attacks.

The circumstances surrounding the projectile strike reported by UKMTO remain under investigation. (ANI)