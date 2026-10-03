Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city

Russia said on Saturday it would continue ​to carry out targeted retaliatory ​strikes on Kyiv and other ‌Ukrainian cities ​and urged foreign nationals and diplomats to leave the capital. In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry ‌said that "in response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' terrorist acts against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of our country, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are continuing to ‌systematically carry out targeted strikes on military facilities in Kyiv and other ‌Ukrainian cities".

"The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again warns foreign nationals, including diplomatic mission staff, against staying in Ukraine or travelling to its territory. "Responsibility for any adverse consequences lies ⁠entirely with those ​who ignore this ⁠warning," the ministry said.

Russia has recently escalated strikes on infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital, hitting ⁠a bridge across the Dnipro river in an air attack on Saturday. The intensifying ​campaign has upended life for the capital's 3 million residents ahead of ⁠the bitter winter months. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that Ukraine was paying the price for ⁠its ​own attacks on Russia and would continue to do so as Moscow's forces systematically strike different targets there.

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up ⁠attacks on the other side's grain vessels in the Black Sea in recent months, ⁠while Russian oil ⁠refineries and other enterprises continue to come under Ukrainian shelling and Ukrainian drones kill civilians in Russian border regions. Both sides deny ‌targeting civilians ‌or civilian infrastructure.