Jay Clayton to lead Trump's AI task force, deliver report in 120 days, WSJ reports

The ​White House ​has created ‌a task force ​to examine AI's risks and ‌opportunities and recommend what role the federal government should play in ‌overseeing the technology, with a report ‌due within 120 days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, ⁠citing ​the ⁠head of the task force, Jay Clayton.

Clayton, ⁠who heads the Office of ​the Director of National Intelligence, said ⁠he would lead the group, known ⁠as ​the "Super Intelligence Force," effectively serving as US President Donald Trump's ⁠AI czar, the report said, ⁠citing ⁠a senior White House official.