Motor racing-Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang delayed due to heavy rain

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 12:42 IST
Motor racing-Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang delayed due to heavy rain

The ​start of the ‌Formula One ​Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was delayed on ‌Sunday due to heavy rain at the Sepang International Circuit. The race was due ‌to start at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT).

The governing ‌FIA said no improvement is forecasted for the next 10 minutes and sent the medical car ⁠out ​to ⁠report on track conditions. The medical car reported a "significant amount ⁠of standing water" around the track, with ​the FIA adding that current conditions were ⁠not suitable to start the race.

Red Bull's Max ⁠Verstappen ​is on pole position, his first of the season, with Ferrari's Lewis ⁠Hamilton alongside him on the front row. Mercedes' ⁠championship ⁠leader Kimi Antonelli will start third on the grid.

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