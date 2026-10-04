Motor racing-Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang delayed due to heavy rain

The ​start of the ‌Formula One ​Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was delayed on ‌Sunday due to heavy rain at the Sepang International Circuit. The race was due ‌to start at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT).

The governing ‌FIA said no improvement is forecasted for the next 10 minutes and sent the medical car ⁠out ​to ⁠report on track conditions. The medical car reported a "significant amount ⁠of standing water" around the track, with ​the FIA adding that current conditions were ⁠not suitable to start the race.

Red Bull's Max ⁠Verstappen ​is on pole position, his first of the season, with Ferrari's Lewis ⁠Hamilton alongside him on the front row. Mercedes' ⁠championship ⁠leader Kimi Antonelli will start third on the grid.