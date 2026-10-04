Yemen leader announces major military operations against Iran-backed Houthis

​The leader ‌of Yemen's ​Saudi-backed government announced the ‌beginning of a major military operation against the Iran-backed Houthis ‌on Sunday aimed at ‌seizing the territory under their control.

"Today, I announce the ⁠start ​of ⁠military operations to retake the remaining ⁠territory of the republic and ​extend the authority of the ⁠state and its institutions ⁠across ​the entire national territory," Yemeni President Rashad ⁠al-Alimi said in a televised address.