Yemen leader announces major military operations against Iran-backed Houthis

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 17:59 IST
Yemen leader announces major military operations against Iran-backed Houthis

​The leader ‌of Yemen's ​Saudi-backed government announced the ‌beginning of a major military operation against the Iran-backed Houthis ‌on Sunday aimed at ‌seizing the territory under their control.

"Today, I announce the ⁠start ​of ⁠military operations to retake the remaining ⁠territory of the republic and ​extend the authority of the ⁠state and its institutions ⁠across ​the entire national territory," Yemeni President Rashad ⁠al-Alimi said in a televised address.

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