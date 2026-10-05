Following is a ​summary ​of ‌current sports news ​briefs.

Valkyries' Janelle Salaun ‌unanimous choice as Sixth Player of Year

Golden State Valkyries forward ‌Janelle Salaun was unanimously ‌selected as the 2026 WNBA Sixth Player of ⁠the ​Year, the ⁠league announced Sunday. Salaun earned ⁠the honor for the first ​time after receiving all 74 ⁠votes from a national ⁠panel ​of sportswriters and broadcasters. A player had ⁠to play more games as ⁠a ⁠reserve than as a starter to ‌be ‌eligible for the ​award.