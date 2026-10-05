NHL-All-time scoring leader Ovechkin says this season will be his last

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 21:16 IST
NHL-All-time scoring leader Ovechkin says this season will be his last

Washington Capitals captain ​Alex Ovechkin will retire after ​the 2026-27 NHL season, the ‌league's ​all-time goal-scoring leader said on Monday, calling time on one of the sport's most extraordinary careers after ‌more than two decades.

Ovechkin propelled himself to the top of multiple all-time NHL records after joining the league in 2005, ranking first in 40-goal seasons (14) and ‌power-play goals (331). He broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record last year ‌when he netted his 895th, a mark once thought untouchable. "My family and I decided this summer that this will be my final year in the NHL,” the 41-year-old Russian said ⁠in ​a statement. “I love ⁠this game so much, but I know in my heart it’s the right decision."

Ovechkin informed ⁠his teammates of his decision in a locker- room address, with theiropening home game ​of the season set for Wednesday. "I am excited about this season with ⁠my teammates, and we will do everything we can to make this year special," said ⁠Ovechkin.

"I ​am going to enjoy every moment with my family, my boys, our fans and everyone who has been part of my hockey career." The ⁠former first overall draft pick for the Capitals is the longest-contracted professional athlete ⁠ever in ⁠Washington DC, and delivered the team their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018.

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